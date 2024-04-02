Sports company PUMA will open the PUMA Studio in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles in early 2025, a creative space that brings its design and marketing teams closer to the most influential communities and celebrities to inspire products and campaigns for the strategically important US market.

The decision to open a creative space in LA is part of PUMA's strategic priority to win in the United States. By tapping into the rich ecosystem of creative and innovative professionals in LA, the new PUMA Studio will play an important part in creating products and marketing activations that resonate with US consumers.

"Opening our PUMA Studio in LA is an important strategic move for us, as we seek to elevate our business in the United States," said Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer at PUMA. "Our new home will allow us to attract the best talent in one of the most vibrant and creative cities globally to create great product propositions for the US market."

The PUMA Studio will offer an exciting environment which allows the company's product, design and marketing teams to bring their creative ideas to life. It will complement PUMA's existing global and regional product teams located in Somerville, Mass. While the PUMA Studio will open in its new location in early 2025, PUMA already started the recruitment of the talent for its temporary office location in LA.

The PUMA Studio will also allow PUMA to be closer to some of its most important ambassadors from the worlds of music and entertainment. Apart from the design and creative space, it will feature a bespoke space for VIP clients to have exclusive access to PUMA's upcoming products.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 21,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

