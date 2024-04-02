REMINDER: AS "Citadele banka" bonds public offering

From March 25th, 2024, 10:00 EET AS "Citadele banka" bonds public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is April 3rd, 2024, 15:30 EEST. Up to 2 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one security is fixed at EUR 10 000 or 100% of the nominal amount of the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 10 000 (1 bond). The interest rate of the bonds is 8 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000803054. Prior to allocation, the issuer may increase or decrease the aggregate principal amount of a Tranche. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000803054): CBLBIPO The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: March 25th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00; March 26th - April 2nd, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00; April 3rd, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: April 5th, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AS "Citadele banka" bonds subscription process through Exchange trading system, Base Prospectus, and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208709