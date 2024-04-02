Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 09:10
Legal Balance: Changes in the shareholder structure of UAB Legal Balance

On 27 of March 2024, a transaction of Company's shares was made, by which the
Company's shareholder, UAB "ERA CAPITAL", by mutual agreement purchased 45 % of
the Company's shares from natural person Grigory Gurevich, thus increasing
controlled shareholding to 92 %. 

UAB "ERA CAPITAL" was founded in 2007 and is a family holding company, focused
on investments in innovation-based business. UAB "ERA CAPITAL" invests in
shares of companies operating in finance, information technology,
entertainment, real estate, and other sectors and has recently been increasing
investments in existing portfolio companies. UAB "ERA CAPITAL" is the founder
of UAB Legal Balance and has been involved in the management of the Company
since 2010. 

Evaldas Remeikis, CEO of UAB "ERA CAPITAL", who is also the chairman of the
Company's board, points out that: "This acquisition of shares demonstrates the
trust in the Company's operational prospects. The controlling shareholding will
make it easier to make decisions in the future and to expand the company's
activities even faster in the Baltic countries and beyond." 



CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
