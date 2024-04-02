In FY23, Information Services Corporation (ISC) enjoyed year-on-year top-line and adjusted operating profit growth, augmented by consistent organic expansion of its Services division and incremental earnings from fee uplifts linked to the Master Service Agreement (MSA) extension. Management's encouraging FY24 guidance reflects organic growth potential from the Services division, alongside a full-year impact of earnings accretion from fee adjustments. We have raised our valuation modestly from C$37/share to C$40/share, which implies 48% upside.

