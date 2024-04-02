OSE Immunotherapeutics' (OSE's) FY23 update summarised an active period for its clinical pipeline that was capped by the post-period $713m deal with AbbVie for preclinical asset OSE-230. The company is anticipated to hit meaningful milestones in 2024 with its lead immuno-oncology asset, Tedopi, gearing up for the confirmatory pivotal Phase III trial in Q224 and lead immuno-inflammation programme, Lusvertikimab, set to report Phase II top-line results in mid-2024. OSE-230 (being developed as a treatment for chronic inflammation) is also anticipated to enter the clinic this year, potentially tiggering another milestone payment for OSE. Gross cash of €18.7m at end-FY23 was fortified by the AbbVie $48m upfront payment and expected €5.8m in research tax credit, extending the cash runway into 2026, past several key milestones. We update our estimates for the FY23 results and adjust the launch timelines for the partnered programmes (from 2028 to 2029). Our valuation adjusts to €317.1m or €14.6 per share (from €311.3m or €14.4/share previously).

