Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

2 April 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

28 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,582

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

699.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

688.5p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

295.2465p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,081,448 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 374724 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

486

691

09:40:41

OD_7uQGeQF-00

XLON

1

691

09:40:41

OD_7uQGeQG-01

XLON

543

690

10:01:31

OD_7uQLtpf-00

XLON

543

688.5

10:11:14

OD_7uQOLRW-00

XLON

811

689.5

10:19:55

OD_7uQQWqU-00

XLON

35

689.5

10:25:31

OD_7uQRwKv-00

XLON

12

693

10:42:50

OD_7uQWIjq-00

XLON

3

693

10:42:59

OD_7uQWKxL-00

XLON

9

694

10:53:43

OD_7uQZ2Qk-00

XLON

15

694

11:01:11

OD_7uQauxw-00

XLON

57

695.5

11:05:02

OD_7uQbt8M-00

XLON

5

695.5

11:05:02

OD_7uQbt8N-01

XLON

23

695.5

11:05:02

OD_7uQbt8N-03

XLON

121

695.5

11:05:02

OD_7uQbt8O-00

XLON

800

695.5

11:05:02

OD_7uQbt8O-02

XLON

275

696.5

11:10:25

OD_7uQdFAL-00

XLON

108

696.5

11:10:25

OD_7uQdFAT-00

XLON

154

696.5

11:10:26

OD_7uQdFQ6-00

XLON

723

695.5

11:12:12

OD_7uQdguX-00

XLON

280

695

11:12:12

OD_7uQdh0a-00

XLON

6

695

11:12:16

OD_7uQdi7Q-00

XLON

9

696.5

11:21:48

OD_7uQg6qW-00

CHIX

461

695

11:21:48

OD_7uQg6qX-00

XLON

175

694.5

11:21:48

OD_7uQg6qX-02

BATE

93

694.5

11:21:48

OD_7uQg6qY-00

BATE

235

695

11:21:49

OD_7uQg76B-00

CHIX

72

695

11:21:49

OD_7uQg76B-02

CHIX

143

693.5

11:32:31

OD_7uQio0z-00

XLON

253

693.5

11:32:31

OD_7uQio11-00

XLON

426

693

11:32:31

OD_7uQio2L-00

CHIX

237

695

12:30:03

OD_7uQxI3w-00

CHIX

534

695

12:30:03

OD_7uQxI3x-01

XLON

334

695

12:30:03

OD_7uQxI3x-03

CHIX

143

695

12:30:03

OD_7uQxI3y-00

TRQX

143

694.5

12:30:03

OD_7uQxIEm-00

AQXE

120

694.5

13:19:58

OD_7uR9rMo-00

CHIX

20

696

13:37:02

OD_7uRE9mp-00

XLON

1197

696

13:37:02

OD_7uRE9mq-01

XLON

608

695.5

13:37:28

OD_7uREGJQ-00

XLON

402

695.5

13:37:28

OD_7uREGJQ-02

CHIX

26

696.5

13:49:28

OD_7uRHHjr-00

XLON

206

696.5

13:49:28

OD_7uRHHjr-02

XLON

352

696

14:13:06

OD_7uRNEZ5-00

XLON

244

696

14:13:06

OD_7uRNEZ6-00

XLON

11

695

14:29:50

OD_7uRRRuR-00

XLON

562

695

14:46:43

OD_7uRVhEF-00

XLON

1194

695

14:46:43

OD_7uRVhEF-02

XLON

344

694.5

14:49:32

OD_7uRWPId-00

XLON

62

694.5

14:49:32

OD_7uRWPId-02

XLON

411

696

15:14:37

OD_7uRciki-00

CHIX

33

696

15:14:37

OD_7uRciqS-00

XLON

79

696

15:14:37

OD_7uRciqS-02

XLON

444

696.5

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsHU-00

XLON

350

696.5

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsHV-01

XLON

175

696.5

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsHV-03

XLON

47

696.5

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsHW-00

XLON

158

696

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsHX-00

BATE

487

696

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsHX-02

CHIX

29

696

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsKs-00

TRQX

87

696.5

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsMJ-00

XLON

5

696.5

15:31:07

OD_7uRgsMJ-02

XLON

134

697.5

15:38:44

OD_7uRinCH-00

TRQX

381

697.5

15:38:44

OD_7uRinCH-02

CHIX

139

697

15:38:45

OD_7uRinRv-00

XLON

169

698

15:39:08

OD_7uRitUx-00

AQXE

15

698

15:39:08

OD_7uRitUy-01

AQXE

529

697

15:39:10

OD_7uRitx1-00

XLON

139

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yL-00

AQXE

6

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yM-00

XLON

175

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yN-00

XLON

175

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yN-02

XLON

175

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yO-01

XLON

354

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yO-03

XLON

55

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yP-01

XLON

175

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yP-03

XLON

175

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yQ-01

XLON

40

696.5

15:52:02

OD_7uRm8yQ-03

XLON

18

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaB-00

XLON

207

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaB-02

XLON

69

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaC-00

XLON

238

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaD-00

XLON

168

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaD-02

XLON

100

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaE-00

XLON

151

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaE-02

XLON

46

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaF-00

XLON

240

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaF-02

XLON

9

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaG-00

XLON

20

699

16:24:03

OD_7uRuCaG-02

XLON

31

699

16:24:04

OD_7uRuCqC-00

XLON

172

699

16:24:04

OD_7uRuCqD-01

XLON

290

699

16:24:04

OD_7uRuCqE-00

XLON

31

699

16:24:04

OD_7uRuCqF-00

XLON

35

699

16:24:04

OD_7uRuCqF-02

XLON


