Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

2 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
28 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
20,582
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
699.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
688.5p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
295.2465p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,081,448 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 374724 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
486
691
09:40:41
OD_7uQGeQF-00
XLON
1
691
09:40:41
OD_7uQGeQG-01
XLON
543
690
10:01:31
OD_7uQLtpf-00
XLON
543
688.5
10:11:14
OD_7uQOLRW-00
XLON
811
689.5
10:19:55
OD_7uQQWqU-00
XLON
35
689.5
10:25:31
OD_7uQRwKv-00
XLON
12
693
10:42:50
OD_7uQWIjq-00
XLON
3
693
10:42:59
OD_7uQWKxL-00
XLON
9
694
10:53:43
OD_7uQZ2Qk-00
XLON
15
694
11:01:11
OD_7uQauxw-00
XLON
57
695.5
11:05:02
OD_7uQbt8M-00
XLON
5
695.5
11:05:02
OD_7uQbt8N-01
XLON
23
695.5
11:05:02
OD_7uQbt8N-03
XLON
121
695.5
11:05:02
OD_7uQbt8O-00
XLON
800
695.5
11:05:02
OD_7uQbt8O-02
XLON
275
696.5
11:10:25
OD_7uQdFAL-00
XLON
108
696.5
11:10:25
OD_7uQdFAT-00
XLON
154
696.5
11:10:26
OD_7uQdFQ6-00
XLON
723
695.5
11:12:12
|
OD_7uQdguX-00
XLON
280
695
11:12:12
OD_7uQdh0a-00
XLON
6
695
11:12:16
OD_7uQdi7Q-00
XLON
9
696.5
11:21:48
OD_7uQg6qW-00
CHIX
461
695
11:21:48
OD_7uQg6qX-00
XLON
175
694.5
11:21:48
OD_7uQg6qX-02
BATE
93
694.5
11:21:48
OD_7uQg6qY-00
BATE
235
695
11:21:49
OD_7uQg76B-00
CHIX
72
695
11:21:49
OD_7uQg76B-02
CHIX
143
693.5
11:32:31
OD_7uQio0z-00
XLON
253
693.5
11:32:31
OD_7uQio11-00
XLON
426
693
11:32:31
OD_7uQio2L-00
CHIX
237
695
12:30:03
OD_7uQxI3w-00
CHIX
534
695
12:30:03
OD_7uQxI3x-01
XLON
334
695
12:30:03
OD_7uQxI3x-03
CHIX
143
695
12:30:03
OD_7uQxI3y-00
TRQX
143
694.5
12:30:03
OD_7uQxIEm-00
AQXE
120
694.5
13:19:58
OD_7uR9rMo-00
CHIX
20
696
13:37:02
OD_7uRE9mp-00
XLON
1197
696
13:37:02
OD_7uRE9mq-01
XLON
608
695.5
13:37:28
OD_7uREGJQ-00
XLON
402
695.5
13:37:28
OD_7uREGJQ-02
CHIX
26
696.5
13:49:28
OD_7uRHHjr-00
XLON
206
696.5
13:49:28
OD_7uRHHjr-02
XLON
352
696
14:13:06
OD_7uRNEZ5-00
XLON
244
696
14:13:06
OD_7uRNEZ6-00
XLON
11
695
14:29:50
OD_7uRRRuR-00
XLON
562
695
14:46:43
OD_7uRVhEF-00
XLON
1194
695
14:46:43
OD_7uRVhEF-02
XLON
344
694.5
14:49:32
OD_7uRWPId-00
XLON
62
694.5
14:49:32
OD_7uRWPId-02
XLON
411
696
15:14:37
OD_7uRciki-00
CHIX
33
696
15:14:37
OD_7uRciqS-00
XLON
79
696
15:14:37
OD_7uRciqS-02
XLON
444
696.5
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsHU-00
XLON
350
696.5
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsHV-01
XLON
175
696.5
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsHV-03
XLON
47
696.5
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsHW-00
XLON
158
696
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsHX-00
BATE
487
696
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsHX-02
CHIX
29
696
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsKs-00
TRQX
87
696.5
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsMJ-00
XLON
5
696.5
15:31:07
OD_7uRgsMJ-02
XLON
134
697.5
15:38:44
OD_7uRinCH-00
TRQX
381
697.5
15:38:44
OD_7uRinCH-02
CHIX
139
697
15:38:45
OD_7uRinRv-00
XLON
169
698
15:39:08
OD_7uRitUx-00
AQXE
15
698
15:39:08
OD_7uRitUy-01
AQXE
529
697
15:39:10
OD_7uRitx1-00
XLON
139
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yL-00
AQXE
6
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yM-00
XLON
175
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yN-00
XLON
175
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yN-02
XLON
175
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yO-01
XLON
354
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yO-03
XLON
55
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yP-01
XLON
175
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yP-03
XLON
175
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yQ-01
XLON
40
696.5
15:52:02
OD_7uRm8yQ-03
XLON
18
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaB-00
XLON
207
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaB-02
XLON
69
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaC-00
XLON
238
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaD-00
XLON
168
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaD-02
XLON
100
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaE-00
XLON
151
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaE-02
XLON
46
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaF-00
XLON
240
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaF-02
XLON
9
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaG-00
XLON
20
699
16:24:03
OD_7uRuCaG-02
XLON
31
699
16:24:04
OD_7uRuCqC-00
XLON
172
699
16:24:04
OD_7uRuCqD-01
XLON
290
699
16:24:04
OD_7uRuCqE-00
XLON
31
699
16:24:04
OD_7uRuCqF-00
XLON
35
699
16:24:04
OD_7uRuCqF-02
XLON