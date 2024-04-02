On the change in Robus Group observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-02 09:45 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 2, 2024 to change the grounds of watch notation applied for Robus Group AS (ROBUS, ISIN: EE3100096140). The observation status applied on April 1, 2024 is removed as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Robus Group had not published its interim 6-month financial report for 2023H2 within 3 months from the end of the reporting period. Robus Group AS published its Interim Report for 2023H2 on April 2, 2024. According to Interim Report for 2023H2 published by the Issuer on April 2, Robus Group AS's net assets do not comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The observation status applied to the company on March 31, 2023 is still in force. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.