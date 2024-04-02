Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024

WKN: A3DK0C | ISIN: EE3100096140 | Ticker-Symbol: LH2
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:13 Uhr
0,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 09:46
84 Leser
On the change in Robus Group observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-04-02 09:45 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 2, 2024 to change the grounds of watch notation
applied for Robus Group AS (ROBUS, ISIN: EE3100096140). 

The observation status applied on April 1, 2024 is removed as the reasons due
to which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because Robus Group had not published its
interim 6-month financial report for 2023H2 within 3 months from the end of the
reporting period. 

Robus Group AS published its Interim Report for 2023H2 on April 2, 2024.

According to Interim Report for 2023H2 published by the Issuer on April 2,
Robus Group AS's net assets do not comply with the requirement set out in the
Commercial Code. The observation status applied to the company on March 31,
2023 is still in force. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
