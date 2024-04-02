The Arbor Company: Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge Celebrates Its Grand Opening

Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge is celebrating its grand opening with a celebratory event on April 16, 2024.

BASKING RIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge is celebrating its grand opening with a celebratory event on April 16, 2024.





Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge

Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge Lobby





Offering luxury Assisted Living, Bridges and Dementia Care, Arbor Terrace provides a sophisticated new option for seniors in Basking Ridge and the surrounding area. Guests at the grand opening event will enjoy live entertainment and hors d'oeuvres while touring the on-site amenities.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 4:00 -6:00 pm. The community is located at 3066 Valley Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.

"I am so excited to celebrate our beautiful new community," said Kelly Adams, Executive Director. "We are proud of the care we provide here and want to share it with everyone."

To reserve your spot at the celebration, please RSVP to Donna Smith at 908-498-6677 or email donna.smith@arborcompany.com by April 2nd.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living and dementia care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

Contact Information

Chris Harper

media@arborcompany.com

678-725-1955

SOURCE: The Arbor Company

View the original press release on newswire.com.