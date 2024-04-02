Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024 | 10:02
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Arbor Company: Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge Celebrates Its Grand Opening

Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge is celebrating its grand opening with a celebratory event on April 16, 2024.

BASKING RIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge is celebrating its grand opening with a celebratory event on April 16, 2024.

Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge

Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge
Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge Lobby



Offering luxury Assisted Living, Bridges and Dementia Care, Arbor Terrace provides a sophisticated new option for seniors in Basking Ridge and the surrounding area. Guests at the grand opening event will enjoy live entertainment and hors d'oeuvres while touring the on-site amenities.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 4:00 -6:00 pm. The community is located at 3066 Valley Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.

"I am so excited to celebrate our beautiful new community," said Kelly Adams, Executive Director. "We are proud of the care we provide here and want to share it with everyone."

To reserve your spot at the celebration, please RSVP to Donna Smith at 908-498-6677 or email donna.smith@arborcompany.com by April 2nd.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living and dementia care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

Contact Information

Chris Harper
media@arborcompany.com
678-725-1955

SOURCE: The Arbor Company

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.