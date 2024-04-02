The Chinese Academy of Science has developed a new technique that uses non-toxic lemonene as a reagent to control the degree of EVA expansion during the decapsulation process of end-of-life photovoltaic modules. The proposed approach reportedly achieves the complete delamination of glass and backsheet without excessive damage to the solar cellsA group of scientists led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a new method to detach ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulant from solar modules at the end of their lifecycle. "Our research indicates that controlling the degree of EVA ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...