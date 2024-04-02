High growth accounting, tax and corporate finance firm Wilson Partners has acquired the Woking-based firm Barnbrook Sinclair. The move strengthens its presence in the South East of England and enables Wilson Partners to bolster its audit, tax and advisory capabilities.

Wilson Partners' latest acquisition will drive revenues to £20m for y/e 2024, with 160 staff across 5 offices.

Allan Wilson, Wilson Partners MD said, "This is another exciting opportunity for us to grow our team and our reach. Entrepreneurs and SMEs are the lifeblood of our business and so having additional geographic reach and expertise to complement our existing team is exciting. Our combined client base will benefit from additional services and resource which should only be positive for them, and we're excited to welcome aboard a highly talented group of individuals as we continue on our journey."

Stuart Wright, Barnbrook Sinclair added, "Being an established business founded over 40 years ago, we have a strong local presence and a great team, and while we could see the benefits of being a part of a larger entity to help deal with the increasing complexities SME's face, we wanted to be sure we were aligning with the right company that was the best fit for both our clients and our staff. We strongly believe we have achieved that with Wilson Partners and are excited to be joining forces with them. We are looking forward to being part of a group that puts their clients and their people front and centre of their ambitions in becoming a leading SME accounting firm."

Wilson Partners was established in 2008 in Maidenhead with a clear desire to be the champions of UK SME businesses. Having enjoyed enviable organic growth from the start, Wilson Partners took investment in 2021 to accelerate their ambitions to break into the top 20. Since then, the firm has acquired 5 businesses and seen revenues grow threefold.

Wilson Partners is a multi-award-winning Accounting, Tax and Corporate Finance firm whose clients consist of SMEs, private individuals and Private Equity investors across London and the South East. With offices in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Reading Sevenoaks, Woking and South Africa they are one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the country and were recently recognised as an 'outstanding' place to work by Best Companies.

