WorkJam Announces Partnership with Simms & Associates to Support Expansion into Southern Europe

MONTREAL, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the world's leading digital frontline workplace, has announced that it will partner with Simms & Associates , set to redefine workforce management in the European market, with a particular focus on Spain and Portugal.

As an established global partner in workforce management solutions, Simms & Associates has the expertise, experience, and proficiency in premium UKG implementation to support WorkJam's expansion into Southern Europe.

Simms & Associates' role will be as a reseller and services partner for WorkJam's world-leading frontline digital workplace to businesses within the region. It will support clients with the seamless integration of WorkJam's tailored workforce management solution while helping them engage and empower their employees as they face the challenges of the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Together, Simms & Associates and WorkJam aim to empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their frontline workforce, enabling them to become agile and cultivate high-performing teams.

Combining communication, task management, flexible schedule management, learning and more all in one app, WorkJam has been trusted to streamline frontline workforce management operations for some of the world's biggest brands, including Hilton and TJX., as well as a major convenience and gas station retailer with over 11,000 locations across Europe, an Italian professional cosmetics manufacturer operating across 23 countries, and one of the DACH's largest international food wholesaler. With Simms & Associates coming on board, as well as Vluent appointed as WorkJam's Central European partner last year, WorkJam is making strides in its ambition to conquer the European market.

Will Eadie, Chief Revenue Officer, comments: 'We are delighted to work with Simms & Associates as a trusted strategic partner within the Spanish and Portuguese region. Their prowess as a supplier within the workforce management solutions field is second to none, and we are confident they can support the further growth of WorkJam.

'There is a tremendous opportunity for WorkJam's Workforce Orchestration® solution in Southern Europe. With the support of Simms & Associates, we are looking forward to entering a new market.'

Amanda Simms, CEO of Simms & Associates, comments: 'Digital workforce management is playing an increasingly important role within the success of numerous sectors. Our collaboration with WorkJam enables us to deliver a holistic solution that not only streamlines operations but also empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their frontline workforce.

'We are proud to play a part in WorkJam's expansion.'

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more - all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Workforce Orchestration®. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

About Simms & Associates

Simms & Associates stands as an accomplished UKG premium partner, distinguished by its unparalleled proficiency in Workforce Management. Our certified global teams, proficient across all UKG products, define us as a leading advisory consulting and systems implementation entity. Renowned for executing international enterprise software and system integration ventures, we cover the entire project spectrum - from requirements inception to continuous enhancement and managed services. Boasting 20+ years of global experience, our endeavors span nations such as Canada, the U.S., Mexico, India, the U.K., and Europe. Our fusion of boutique agility and enterprise prowess empowers us to address distinct client needs, ensuring bespoke guidance and unwavering support throughout.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/workjam-announces-partnership-with-simms--associates-to-support-expansion-into-southern-europe-302102948.html