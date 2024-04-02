Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.04.2024 | 10:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milesight Unveils New Tagline "Make Sensing Matter"

XIAMEN, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT and security products, proudly introduces its new brand tagline: "Make Sensing Matter," which encapsulates its unwavering commitment across three pivotal dimensions:

1. Using Sensing Products to Capture Meaningful Data

Data converges the physical and digital worlds to advance business innovation and transformation. Providing multi-potential sensing products, Milesight plays a crucial role in capturing meaningful data from the physical world. Its diverse array of IoT sensors and sensing cameras digitize indoor air quality, office occupancy, traffic flows, city streets, and many more. This rich tapestry of information empowers Milesight clients to extract actionable insights, driving optimized decision-making.

2. Agilely Responding to Customers' Specific Needs

Milesight focuses not only on product competence, but also on creating real, positive impacts for its customers. Driven by a customer-centric mindset and equipped with extensive technology know-how, the company is always faster in perceiving, understanding, and responding to the evolving market and demands. This level of agility fuels its growth in sectors such as smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent surveillance, smart cities, and more specific applications and scenarios.

"Responsiveness isn't just a service; it's our growth engine," emphasizes Mr. Leon Jiang, Vice President of Milesight. "Every solution deployed is a step toward our collective success."

3. Amplifying Value Through Partnerships

Collaboration lies at the heart of Milesight's success. The company fosters strong partnerships with technology partners, distributors, resellers, system integrators, and solution providers. By creating a robust ecosystem, Milesight amplifies the impact of its offerings.

"Our new tagline reflects our sharpened focus on what delivers value," says Mr. Jiang. "Sensing generates data, but it is extracting insights from it that matters. Ultimately, it comes down to leveraging sensing to tackle challenges, drive efficiency, and empower businesses."

Visit Milesight's website to learn more about its new tagline and brand positioning.

About Milesight:

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture the most meaningful data and makes it accessible across diverse applications. It innovatively applies emerging technologies such as Al, 5G, and loT to distinct use scenarios. With a commitment to making sensing matter, Milesight quickly responds to customer-specific challenges and collaborates with an expanding network of partners to deliver unique data value. It is determined to make real, positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond.

Contact: iot.marketing@milesight.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milesight-unveils-new-tagline-make-sensing-matter-302105140.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.