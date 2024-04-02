Anzeige
The strategic combination of Caverion and Assemblin is completed

Caverion Corporation Investor News 2 April 2024 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Investment Advisers LLP, the company managing the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), which indirectly control Crayfish BidCo Oy, completed on 1 April 2024 all legal and administrative proceedings needed to create Assemblin Caverion Group and subsequently successfully closed the combination between the previous portfolio companies Assemblin Group AB ("Assemblin") and Caverion Corporation ("Caverion"). Crayfish BidCo Oy holds approximately 94.39% of all outstanding shares and votes in Caverion (excluding treasury shares).

As announced on 5 March 2024, Caverion CEO, Jacob Götzsche, is appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Assemblin CEO, Mats Johansson, is appointed as President and CEO of Assemblin Caverion Group.

Assemblin Caverion Group unifies the strengths and capabilities of a new group, offering a broader range of services and providing sustainable technical solutions to an expanded customer base. The group operates across ten countries, generates an annual turnover of approximately EUR 3.8 billion/SEK 43.5 billion, and employs around 21,900 skilled employees.

The combination is carried out by way of an internal restructuring within Triton as result of which Triton's ownership in Assemblin and Caverion are combined under the same holding structure. The combination does thus not affect Caverion's immediate ownership structure or Caverion's ownership in its subsidiaries, and Caverion's status as an independent legal entity remains unchanged. The combination does not impact the currently ongoing redemption proceedings of the minority shares in Caverion. The intention of Triton and Crayfish BidCo Oy, Caverion's controlling shareholder, is to delist Caverion's shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as soon as reasonably practicable, which is currently expected to occur during the second quarter of 2024.

CAVERION CORPORATION

For further information:
Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO; please contact Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com, tel. +358 50 562 6552

Distribution: key media, www.caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/the-strategic-combination-of-caverion-and-assemblin-is-completed,c3954189

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3954189/2705268.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-strategic-combination-of-caverion-and-assemblin-is-completed-302105432.html

