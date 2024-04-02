GALLARATE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan: SOS and OTCQB New York: SOSAF), an Italian digital travel platform for bookings, itineraries, flight and airport information, car rental, experiences, and travel tech services including Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, through the apps sostravel and flio as well as the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors, meeting today, has approved the annual financial statement as of December 31, 2023.

Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel.com, commented: "The Gross Booking Value results as of March 27, 2024, amounting to 7.17 million Euros (an increase of 29.6%), and the services of the 'Passenger Services' business unit, which includes Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, showing strong growth for the period, are the outcome of the performance of the dedicated team that we deployed in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the great success of the Private Label products in Sardinia and Kenya, which enable us to confirm the objectives of the Industrial Plan for 2027."

The Company has exceeded the EBITDA targets presented in the original version of the Plan published in February 2023. The Company therefore confirms the objectives of the Industrial Plan for 2027, as summarized below:

KPIs € 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenues 20,9M 25M 29M 32,5M Growth YoY % 7,6% 19,4% 15,7% 12,0% EBITDA 1,29M 2,17M 3,15M 3,83M EBITDA margin % 6,2% 8,7% 10,9% 11,8% PFN (cash) (1,57M) (2,61M) (4,50M) (4,89M)

