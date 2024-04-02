Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Aperam S.A.: Aperam BioEnergia kicks off Patch partnership by selling 15,000 metric tons of carbon removal

DJ Aperam BioEnergia kicks off Patch partnership by selling 15,000 metric tons of carbon removal 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam BioEnergia kicks off Patch partnership by selling 15,000 metric tons of carbon removal 
02-Apr-2024 / 09:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam BioEnergia kicks off Patch partnership by selling 15,000 metric tons of carbon removal 
Luxembourg, 2 April 2024 (10:00 CET) - Aperam BioEnergia, unit of the Aperam Recycling & Renewables Division located in 
Brazil, has recently partnered with Patch, a global platform connecting carbon credit buyers and sellers, to sell 
biochar carbon credits on the voluntary carbon market. The new partnership has already resulted in the sale of 15,000 
metric tons of biochar carbon removal. Aperam began its first delivery via Patch in January this year, providing a 
certificate of 8.5 thousand tons of CO2e removed. The second parte (6.5 thousand tons of removals) was delivered in 
March. 
These certificates originate from biochar applied to the soil in Aperam BioEnergia planted forests, located in the 
Jequitinhonha Valley. Biochar is the charcoal-like substance that results from heating organic agricultural or forestry 
waste (known as biomass) without oxygen, it can store carbon out from the atmosphere for hundreds to even thousands of 
years. 
Tim di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Previously used as low-value-added waste for the cement industry, biochar 
began to be used by BioEnergia as an important co-product of forest management, fully integrated into the concept of 
circular economy. Our entry into the carbon removal market is a great example that, for Aperam, developing the 
solutions that the economy of the future requires goes beyond producing electrical and stainless steel with a low 
carbon footprint". 
 
About Aperam 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since 
January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Global Head of Communications / Raquel Faria: M: +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1871325 02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 03:59 ET (07:59 GMT)

