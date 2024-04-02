First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061531944 HYDRACT Hydract A/S is given observation status because the company has disclosed a financial report which describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 28 March 2024. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.