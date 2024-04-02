Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNKV | ISIN: DK0061531944 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X3
Frankfurt
02.04.24
09:18 Uhr
0,215 Euro
+0,011
+5,39 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRACT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRACT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 10:34
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN             Name

DK0061531944    HYDRACT

Hydract A/S is given observation status because the company has disclosed a
financial report which describes that a material uncertainty exists that may
cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. 



According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 28 March 2024.





________________________________________________________________________________
___ 

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.