Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,615,203 shares (DKK 62,615,203) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 32,808 shares (DKK 32,808) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,648,011 shares (DKK 62,648,011) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 127.00 - 4,900 shares · DKK 224.40 - 27,908 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66