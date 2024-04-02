Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJW7 | ISIN: DK0060257814 | Ticker-Symbol: 22Z
Tradegate
02.04.24
10:59 Uhr
88,70 Euro
-2,30
-2,53 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,5089,0511:03
88,7088,9511:03
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 10:46
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 April 2024
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0060257814            
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Zealand Pharma           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    62,615,203 shares (DKK 62,615,203) 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           32,808 shares (DKK 32,808)     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     62,648,011 shares (DKK 62,648,011) 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: ·     DKK 127.00 - 4,900 shares 
               ·     DKK 224.40 - 27,908 shares
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         ZEAL                
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        78587                
-----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.