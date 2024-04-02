Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net Loss and Earnings per Diluted Share of $11.4 million and $0.80

Adjusted EBITDA was a $3.5 million loss, a $5.5 million improvement versus fourth quarter of 2022

The Company confirms it expects to be run-rate Adjusted EBITDA positive as early as the fourth quarter of 2024

AUSTIN, TX, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) (the "Company", or "TRNR"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment and provider of virtual personal training services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company incurred a net loss of $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or a loss of $0.80 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss of $18.8 million, or a loss of $27.80 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a $3.5 million loss for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter reflects $6.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CEO Comments

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "The fourth quarter of 2023 showed continued improvement in expense control, with total operating expenses, less the non-cash items of stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization, of $2.8 million in the quarter, a decrease of $0.5 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. We expect to see a further reduction in adjusted operating expenses in 2024 despite the acquisition of CLMBR, which was completed in February. As a result of the expected revenue from CLMBR, and the lower adjusted operating expenses, we expect to reach run-rate Adjusted EBITDA positive as early as in the 4th quarter of 2024."

Mr. Ward continued, "In addition to the completion of the CLMBR acquisition, and the resulting large purchase order from WOODWAY that could result in more than $7 million in net revenue, the Company was also able to convert nearly $10 million in liabilities into equity during the first quarter of 2024, which significantly improves the stockholder's equity and better positions the business to achieve financial stability."

The Company will announce financial results that also include the CLMBR business on a pro forma basis later this month.

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measure in this press release consist of Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude: other expense (income), net; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; gain on debt extinguishment; vendor settlements; transaction related expenses; and IPO readiness costs and expenses.

The Company believes the above adjusted financial measures help facilitate analysis of operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our operating results for the following reasons:

Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, other expense (income), net, and provision for income taxes that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures, and the method by which assets were acquired;

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance; and

Adjusted EBITDA provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and may also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA, or any other non-GAAP financial measures we may use in the future, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as a substitute for, or in isolation from, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are, or may in the future be, as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect impairment charges for fixed assets and capitalized content, and gains (losses) on disposals for fixed assets;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect gains associated with debt extinguishments.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect gains associated with vendor settlements.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect IPO readiness costs and expenses that do not qualify as equity issuance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction-related expenses from CLMBR acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect non-cash fair value gains (losses) on convertible notes, warrants and unrealized currency gains (losses).

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect expenses related to the Asset Purchase Agreement and potential acquisition;

Further, the non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way that these measures are calculated. For example, the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results. Because companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, their usefulness as comparative measures is limited. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected or potential impact and benefits thereof (such as the ability to achieve immediate scale across all functions and create a high-growth and profitable platform, and the anticipated impact on FORME's operating results and financial position, including statements regarding internal management projections of the target and the potential transaction, including that, by the fourth quarter of 2024, the combined business is expected to have positive adjusted EBITDA based on identified cost synergies if the gross revenue projections are achieved; the Company's expectations as to decreasing operating expenses in the fourth quarter and its belief that this will help position the Company to potentially reach profitability toward the end of 2024; the anticipated timing of availability of inventory, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, projections about the number of units of the Company's products that will be sold, the predictions about when new inventory of the Company's products will be produced, and the Company's belief that the conversion of liabilities to equity will improve the financial position to achieve financial stability, the utility of non-GAAP financial measures; and the anticipated features and benefits of our product and service offerings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our future capital needs and ability to obtain additional financing to fund our operations; our ability to continue as a "going concern"; the growth rate, if any, of our business and revenue and our ability to manage any such growth; risks related to our subscription or any future revenue model; our limited operating history; our ability to compete successfully; fluctuations in our operating results and factors affecting the same; our reliance on sales of our Forme Studio equipment; our ability to sustain competitive pricing levels; the growth rate, if any, of our target markets and our industry; the ability of our customers to obtain financing to purchase our products; our ability to forecast demand for our products and services, anticipate consumer preferences, and manage our inventory; our ability to attract and retain members, personal trainers, health coaches, and fitness instructors; our ability to expand our commercial and corporate wellness business; unforeseen costs and potential liability in connection with our products and services; our dependence on third-party systems and services; and risks related to potential acquisitions, intellectual property, litigation, dependence on key personnel, privacy, cybersecurity, and other regulatory, tax, and accounting matters, and international operations (including the impact of any geopolitical risks such as regional unrest or outbreak of hostilities or war), as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and as detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequence to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's beliefs and views with respect to future events and are based on estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.