SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC, Beneway, and Subsidiary Boom Fintech with 9 Revolutionary Fintech Patents, Seeking $100 Million in IP Financing, Fast Track Beneway USA's IPO

Agreement with BD Banker will support advancement of B2B financing, fintech patent technologies, and fast track Beneway USA's IPO

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SUIC), along with Boom Fintech Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of Beneway Holdings Group, Ltd. USA, today announces an agreement with BD Bankers to access credit of up to $100 million in Intellectual Property (IP) Financing intended for the integration of advance systems and fintech patents held by Boom Fintech Inc. This new development brings substantial support for the company's global partner merchants and franchisees, bolsters supply chain integration for suppliers and accelerates plans for an initial public offering of Beneway USA.

Boom Fintech, Inc. (Taiwan) is a majority-owned subsidiary of Beneway USA which currently holds an extensive IP portfolio with nine revolutionary Fintech patents. Boom Fintech integrates payment systems, electronic invoice devices, mobile cash register, POS system devices, enterprise resource planning, as well big data + AI and other services into an "All-in-One" product to provide standardized, intellectual property modular to all industries, from chain department stores to night market vendors.

The IP lending-financing will be used in B2B financing of our merchants, and to support their development of B2B technology. SUIC and Beneway USA will join hands with Boom Fintech and continue to provide advanced technology that accelerates expansive growth and market integration.

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. This is an opportunity for SUIC to optimize our overall performance as these strategic collaborations come at a crucial moment as advanced patent technology innovations have become available. We believe that this will strongly support our business partners, merchants and franchisees and drive our collective efficiency and growth in the near future. We are intent in achieving the highest value for our shareholders. We highly value the trust of our customers and partners in our successful expertise and integrated supply chain over the years," said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

