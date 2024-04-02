Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Ingo Lorber to Head of Claims for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). He was previously Head of Property Claims, Germany.

"BHSI's commitment to consistently excellent service and doing the right thing for our customers and brokers is embodied in our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI. "Ingo embraces this philosophy daily at BHSI, and I'm pleased to have him now leading our claims team and claims service across property, marine, casualty, and executive professional lines."

Ingo has three decades of claims management experience, which includes leadership roles at other global insurers. He joined BHSI a year ago as the company deepened its service infrastructure in the DACH region. He continues to be based in Cologne and can be reached at ingo.lorber@bhspecialty.com.

