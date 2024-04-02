Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: 869646 | ISIN: GB0000904986 | Ticker-Symbol: 41B
PR Newswire
02.04.2024
Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

02 APRIL 2024

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 28 March 2024, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 118,970,321 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 118,970,321

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


