Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Annual and sustainability report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today published its Annual and sustainability report for 2023. Inspired by caring and powered by science, the integrated report summarises business and strategy, financial performance, and work on sustainability.

The report includes the audited Annual report and the Sustainability report, which is Sobi's statutory sustainability report in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and based on GRI Standards 2021. The Sustainability report includes Sobi's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report and the EU taxonomy disclosures.

Sobi's 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report is available on sobi.com. The Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023,c3953912

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3953912/2703969.pdf

Sobi® Annual and sustainability report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023-302105508.html

