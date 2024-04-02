Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 11:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Maersk (101/24)

The following information is based on a press release from A.P. Møller - Mærsk
A/S (Maersk) published on March 22, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Maersk proposed that the Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM), scheduled for April 26, 2024 resolves on a share distribution of
Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group) to Maersk shareholders, whereby one (1)
Maersk share of DKK 1,000 will entitle their holder to receive two (2) shares
in Svitzer Group. The anticipated first trading day for the shares of Svitzer
Group on Nasdaq Copenhagen is April 30, 2024. The scheduled Ex-date is April
30, 2024. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, and
regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Maersk
(MAERSK, MAERA). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208817
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
