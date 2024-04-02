A group led by Swiss construction group Orllati has won a 100 MW PV tender in Kosovo with a bid of €0. 0488 ($0. 0524)/kWh. The consortium has secured a lease for up to 30 years, supported by a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kostt, the national market operator in Kosovo. Artane Rizvanolli, the economy minister of Kosovo, has revealed that the winner of a tender to build a 100 MW solar plant in the town of Rahovec is a consortium led by Swiss construction group Orllati. Consortium of -diaspora Orllati, Holdigaz, ZVP & Jaha, placed the winning bid at eAuction, at €48. 88/MWh! We look ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...