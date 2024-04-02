Awards recognise B2B organisations that fuel revenue growth through strong marketing, sales, and product alignment

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its 2024 B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards will recognise B2B organisations based in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) for functional excellence and outstanding achievements in aligning marketing, sales, and product the B2B growth engine to improve customer experience and drive revenue growth.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organisations of all sizes. B2B leaders across EMEA including chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders are invited and encouraged to apply. To be eligible, programmes need to be developed in and by leaders and teams based in EMEA.

The nomination criteria for the two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honours. These awards showcase organisations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions to increase customer value, improve company performance, and drive revenue. Organisations that demonstrate how they are using technology to support shared or interlocked go-to-market processes are encouraged to apply.

These awards recognise excellence within marketing, sales, and product functions in areas including demand and account-based marketing, the partner marketing ecosystem, portfolio marketing, marketing operations, sales, product management, and customer engagement. To apply, an organisation must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, customer-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company drive revenue growth.

Companies can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's B2B ROI Honours and POY Awards in EMEA. The deadline to submit a nomination for these awards is May 21, 2024.

"Forrester's B2B Awards recognise organisations that have made outstanding achievements and achieved strong cross-functional alignment throughout EMEA," said Forrester VP, Research Director Paul Ferron. "Organisations that recognise the value of alignment are better equipped to navigate complex buyer dynamics and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Award recipients will be recognised at Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA, being held in London and digitally, October 7-9, 2024.

