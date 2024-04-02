DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 02-Apr-2024 / 10:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 April 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 28 March 2024 of the following transaction between Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Laura Mattioli, Ian's daughter, relating to a transfer of ordinary shares from Ian to Laura. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Mattioli and Laura Mattioli 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director, PCA b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian Property Income REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 74.2 pence 1,227,514 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 1,227,514 - Price 74.2 pence e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-27, 5pm f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

At the time of the transaction, the Directors of the Company are satisfied they were not in possession of any inside information which had not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

