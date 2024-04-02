Anzeige
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:15 Uhr
0,955 Euro
+0,105
+12,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.04.2024 | 11:49
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

02-Apr-2024 / 10:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 April 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them. 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) 
No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 28 March 2024 of the 
following transaction between Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Laura Mattioli, Ian's 
daughter, relating to a transfer of ordinary shares from Ian to Laura. 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                          Ian Mattioli and Laura Mattioli 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                          Non-Executive Director, PCA 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                          Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                          Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                          2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                          Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                          GB00BJFLFT45 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                          Transfer of Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                        Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c) 
 
                                          74.2 pence     1,227,514 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       - Aggregated volume 
                                          1,227,514 
        - Price 
                                          74.2 pence 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                          2024-04-27, 5pm 
 
f)      Place of the transaction 
                                          London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

At the time of the transaction, the Directors of the Company are satisfied they were not in possession of any inside information which had not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown                   Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                                 www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  313059 
EQS News ID:  1871425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.