Netcracker to Discuss GenAI's Potential to Transform Operations With New Levels of Agility and Cost Efficiency at London Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will spotlight the journey to autonomous networks through the power of AI and automation during FutureNet World 2024 on April 16-17 in London. Netcracker's suite of intelligent automation solutions utilizes leading-edge service orchestration, AI assurance, real-time inventory and Generative AI to help operators improve agility and efficiency as they continue the digital transformation process.

Netcracker is a Silver sponsor of the event and will participate in a panel discussion on how to bring powerful GenAI technology to the telco business while mitigating risk and driving business value.

Leveraging GenAI for Enhanced Business Performance: How to Unlock the Potential

Tuesday, April 16 12:30 BST

Speakers:

Jaime Tatis, Chief Insights Officer, TELUS

Tanel Sarri, CTO, Tele2

Joan Garcia, Head of Packet Network and Platform Architecture, Colt Technology Services

Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

Moderator: Patrick Kelly, Founder, Partner and Principal Analyst, Appledore Research Group

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402006468/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com