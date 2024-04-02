Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of AIgentX (AIX) on April 1, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the AIX/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

AIgentX (AIX) revolutionizes the Web3 experience by integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain through an ecosystem of specialized AI agents and tools, enhancing accessibility and interaction for users and stakeholders in the blockchain domain.

Introducing AIgentX: Revolutionizing Web3 with AI-Enhanced Blockchain Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of AIgentX (AIX), setting a groundbreaking precedent in the Web3 domain by amalgamating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to offer a seamless, intuitive digital interaction experience. At its core, AIgentX is designed to simplify the complexities of blockchain for a broad spectrum of users, from casual enthusiasts to serious traders and developers. Through its suite of AI agents, including solutions for community management, personal trading, blockchain support, and more, AIgentX aims to make the blockchain ecosystem more accessible and efficient. Powered by a team of expert developers and visionary strategists, the platform lowers the entry barrier to Web3, enabling users to navigate and leverage the power of blockchain with unparalleled ease.

The ecosystem of AIgentX is enriched by a variety of AI agents tailored to specific needs within the Web3 community. These agents provide support ranging from managing crypto communities across platforms like Telegram and Discord, to offering personal trading advice and technical blockchain assistance. Complemented by AI-powered tools for tasks such as decentralized exchange, smart contract audits, and technical analysis, AIgentX positions itself as a comprehensive solution for anyone looking to integrate into the Web3 space. The AIX utility token further enhances this ecosystem by facilitating staking, revenue sharing, and potentially more utilities as the platform evolves, underscored by impressive engagement and partnership metrics.

AIgentX is not just another project; it's a visionary leap towards the future of decentralized intelligence, where AI and blockchain merge to redefine digital interactions. Its ambitious roadmap showcases a commitment to continuous innovation, from enhancing its AI tools to expanding its blockchain integrations. As AI continues to shape the global economy, AIgentX stands at the forefront, promising to pioneer a future where engaging with blockchain and crypto is as intuitive and straightforward as browsing the web today. With a focus on speed, growth, innovation, and flexibility, AIgentX is poised to transform the Web3 landscape into an intelligently accessible space for all.

About AIX Token

The AIX token is the cornerstone of the AIgentX ecosystem, an innovative utility token designed to streamline operations and transactions within the AIgentX platform, fostering a seamless integration of AI with blockchain technology. Serving as the backbone for all on-chain activities, AIX enables users to unlock a comprehensive suite of AI tools and applications, from community management and personal trading agents to blockchain support services. With its strategic utility in staking, revenue sharing, and future platform functionalities, the AIX token not only enhances the user experience within the AIgentX ecosystem but also embodies the project's vision for a more accessible, efficient, and intelligent Web3 landscape, bolstered by a robust distribution strategy aimed at fostering growth, development, and community engagement.

Based on ERC20, AIX has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The distribution of taxes collected by AigentX is allocated as follows: Marketing and User Acquisition 1%, Development Lab 1.5%, Team 1%, and Staking Pool 1%. AIX token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 1, 2024. Investors who are interested in AIX can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

