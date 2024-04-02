Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Recognizing the importance of networking before the summer slowdown, the Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit (ADFO Summit) has announced its third edition, slated for May 30, 2024, in Abu Dhabi.

Under the stewardship of ADFO Summit Chairman Obediah Ayton, this premier event once again promises to be a pivotal gathering for international fund managers, startup founders, and those looking to expand their network of Family Office contacts in the region. The summit serves as an essential platform for face-to-face discussions, fostering a unique investment culture distinct from the more transactional approaches seen in American and European contexts.

The previous edition of the ADFO Summit witnessed remarkable participation, with 292 attendees encompassing 150 Family Offices, 40 Investment Institutions, 47 Investment Holdings, and 55 Partners & Staff.

The ADFO Summit emphasizes the significance of proximity for UAE Family Offices, acknowledging the unique approach of Middle Eastern investors who favor in-person interactions over virtual negotiations.

Scheduled for May 29-30, 2024, the ADFO Summit represents a not-to-be-missed opportunity for those looking to secure meaningful partnerships.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://adfosummit.ae/mar-2024.

About the Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit

The Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit is a leading event for the global investment community, offering a platform for family offices, investment institutions, and startup founders to connect, share insights, and explore investment opportunities. Through its focus on face-to-face interactions and in-depth discussions, the summit facilitates meaningful connections and showcases the unique investment landscape of the UAE and the broader Middle East region.

