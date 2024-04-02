Great Wall Motor: 2024 Global GWM TANK Owners Celebration Opens a New Chapter of Off-Road Culture

BAODING, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, the 2024 Global GWM TANK Owners Celebration was held in Xishuangbanna, China. More than 2,000 loyal GWM TANK owners from China, the Middle East, Europe, Australia and other countries and regions, more than 50 industry partners and hundreds of media representatives explored the charm of technology and jointly celebrated the off-road culture created with owners from the world.

GWM TANK has always been the owner's favorite off-road product line, with its sales volume topping China's rugged off-road sales for 38 consecutive months, and its market share consistently exceeding 50 percent. Up to now, global sales have exceeded 390,000 units. Since 2022, the globalization strategy of GWM TANK has achieved remarkable results. Currently, GWM TANK SUVs have been sold in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, creating a new pattern of acquiring high-end off-road markets with premium and excellent products.

During the event, the GWM TANK 330 was officially launched. As a result of the "Product Partner" program of GWM TANK, the product not only shows the strength of GWM in off-road technology, but also highlights the important role of the concept of co-creation in product development, which fully meets the personalized needs of the owners in terms of product performance, design features, owner interests, etc. This innovative model not only enhances the sense of belonging of the owners to the brand, but also injects new vitality into the development of GWM TANK.

The creation of off-road culture must be based on products, yet higher than products. The growth of GWM TANK relies on three pillars: cutting-edge technology, reliable products and a sound ecosystem. Under the guidance of the concept of "user-centered", GWM TANK adheres to the principles of co-creation, sharing and win-win, unites with ecological partners to provide a full range of services, and provides users with a higher quality of lifestyle.

In the future, GWM TANK will promote the upgrading of ecological activities globally, set up the fifth academy in addition to desert, snow, photography and climbing - camping academy, open recruitment for the global directors, and carry out the global "instructor" training program to participate in the activities of the global academies.

GWM TANK brings together global users with love, creates off-road totems with advanced technology, and cultivates off-road culture with a global ecosystem. In the future, GWM TANK will continue to insist on development, leading the industry to leap forward, and representing the Chinese off-road on the world stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377174/image.jpg

