easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 02-Apr-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 28-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.711416 6.421162 10.132578 76805970 or reached Position of previous 3.536951 6.331263 9.868214 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 28130622 3.711115 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 28132900 3.711416%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 210645 0.027789 Physical Swap 28/03/2024 N/A 2253000 0.297226 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 4664 0.000615 Sub Total 8.B1 2468309 0.325630%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 28/03/2024 N/A Cash 7685420 1.013894 Swaps 02/04/2024 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 17/04/2024 N/A Cash 250000 0.032981 Swaps 29/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 27081 0.003573 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 24/07/2024 N/A Cash 5721000 0.754739 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 08/08/2024 N/A Cash 835 0.000110 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 97292 0.012835 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 82920 0.010939 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 2873 0.000379 Swaps 02/12/2024 N/A Cash 65406 0.008629 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 31937 0.004213 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 93411 0.012323 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 50542 0.006668 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 11638 0.001535 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 12993 0.001714 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 887 0.000117 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 149172 0.019679 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 169296 0.022334 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 745082 0.098294 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 342343 0.045163 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 63530 0.008381 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Sub Total 8.B2 46204761 6.095532%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc Bank of Bofa America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.167381 5.837369% Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

12. Date of Completion

28-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

