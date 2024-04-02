

Polymetal International plc New management appointments in Kazakhstan Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal", the "Group") announces significant strengthening of the management team. "The natural first step after the sale of the Russian business is the creation of strong, focused, and motivated management team in our corporate headquarters in Astana. With the appointment of four new Executive Vice Presidents, Polymetal is now in a position to advance its independent strategy in Central Asia", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc. Valery Egorov (39) will serve as Executive Vice President for Production. Previously, Mr. Egorov held the position of Technical Director at Kyzyl. Valery joined Polymetal Engineering in 2006 and moved to Kyzyl in 2016. He graduated from Plekhanov State Mining Institute in Saint Petersburg in 2006 with a degree in Mining Engineering and from East-Kazakhstan Technical University in 2023 with a degree in Mineral Processing. Yuri Zhukel (41) will serve as Executive Vice President for Construction. Previously, Mr. Zhukel led the construction and successful commissioning of the new concentrator at Voro mine of Polymetal's recently sold Russian subsidiary. Yuri joined Polymetal in 2012 as a construction engineer. He graduated from Saint-Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering in 2005 with a degree in Industrial and Civil Engineering, and in 2006 with a degree in Economics and Management. Roman Selivanov (40) will serve as Executive Vice President for Mineral Resources. Previously, Mr. Selivanov was the Head of Exploration in the Urals business unit of Polymetal's recently sold Russian subsidiary. Roman joined the Group in 2012 as a field geologist. He graduated from Urals Mining University in 2007 with a degree in Geology and Exploration. Seilkhan Abilkhanov (40) will serve as Executive Vice President for Legal Affairs. Mr. Abilkhanov's former position was the Deputy Director for Legal Affairs at JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau and prior to that, he was the Head of the Department of Legal Support of Mineral Resource Management at Kazakhmys. Seilkhan graduated from Kazakh Humanities and Law Institute in 2005 with a degree in Law. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov Alikhan Bissengali +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@polymetalinternational.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@polymetal.kz

