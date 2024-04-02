A Slovenian research group has proposed using a heat pump booster instead of vapor compression technologies in low-temperature district-heating substations and has found that this combination may raise the supply-water temperature from around 32 C to 42 C. In the proposed system configuration ten single-stage Peltier modules were used, each with a maximum cooling power of 165 W and a maximum electric power of 289. 2 W. Scientists from the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia have developed a heat pump (HP) booster as an alternative to vapor compression technology in ultra-low-temperature district-heating ...

