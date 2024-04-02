Tyvak International SRL ("Tyvak International"), a Torino, Italy-based subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) and a leading European provider of nano and microsatellites, today announced a secured service subcontract for the European Defense Agency's (EDA) Hub for EU Defense Innovation (HEDI) proof-of-concept prototype 2023. This groundbreaking project focuses on Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite exploration, marking a significant leap forward in military space technology.

Rendering of Terran Orbital's Nebula Satellite Model. Image Credit: Terran Orbital

The contract encompasses Phase A of the LEO to VLEO spacecraft, culminating in a Preliminary Design Review. Tyvak International will play a leading role within a consortium including prime contractor CNIT, collaborating with FlySight and Politecnico di Milano.

Tyvak International, leveraging its extensive experience in satellite design, development, and spaceflight heritage, will spearhead critical aspects of the project. This includes leading market analysis, identifying key components, defining requirements based on the business case, and ultimately assessing the feasibility of satellite development.

"We are delighted to announce our participation in this significant EDA VLEO contract," said Fabio Nichele, Chief Executive Officer of Tyvak International. "This collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to leverage our expertise and innovative solutions to support the critical mission objectives of the European Defence Agency. By doing so, we will drive advancements in satellite technology and propel future defense capabilities."

This contract underscores the unwavering commitment of Tyvak International to push the boundaries of satellite technology. The collaboration with the European Defence Agency extends to strategic applications encompassing Earth observation, in-space situational awareness, signal detection, and navigation warfare, ultimately advancing European defense capabilities.

About Tyvak International

Tyvak International SRL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation, is a leading European nano and microsatellite provider, based in Torino, Italy. A front runner in miniaturization and specialized in execution and delivery, Tyvak International is the Prime contractor of European Space Agency for the Milani mission, coordinating a team of 12 entities, universities, research centers, and enterprises in Italy and across all Europe. Learn more at www.tyvak.eu.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), is a leading manufacturer of satellites products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Disclaimer: Please note that the view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Defence Agency.

