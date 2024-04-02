Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
GlobeNewswire
02.04.2024 | 12:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB receives observation status

On March 31, 2024, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information about the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (MACK
B, ISIN code SE0000731747, order book ID 085847) and warrants (MACK TO 1 B,
ISIN code SE0021146966, order book ID 316592) in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
