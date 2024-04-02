Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Intellera Consulting, an Italian consultancy firm operating in the public administration and healthcare sectors. The acquisition aligns with Accenture's ongoing focus on helping Italian public service organizations enhance and transform their citizen services.

Founded in 2021, with main offices in Rome and Milan, Intellera Consulting is one of Italy's main professional services providers, recognized for innovations within public administration, including digital, strategic, and organizational transformation processes using data and artificial intelligence. Backed by Gyrus Capital, Intellera Consulting includes a multi-disciplinary team of more than 1,400 employees working to facilitate the use of EU funds across the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), while transforming Italy's public service organizations via more sustainable, agile and inclusive systems.

"Intellera Consulting is widely recognized and respected for its exceptional strategic, advisory and technology services for public administration and is an excellent fit with Accenture," said Mauro Macchi, chairman and chief executive officer of Accenture Italia. "As we continue to focus on serving modern, responsible, citizen-oriented government, integrating new talent and skills from Intellera will expand our capabilities to deliver innovation and transformation for our public service clients."

"Helping our clients achieve their transformation goals and offering the best professional and personal development opportunities to our colleagues are the principles that have guided us from day one; joining the Accenture network means generating incredible synergies in creating value for our clients and multiplying growth opportunities for our people," said Andrea Gabardo, chief executive officer of Intellera Consulting. "Our skills, energy, and enthusiasm now have a new home and our ability to support the crucial transformation journey undertaken by the public administration, healthcare, and public services of our country has been strengthened."

The acquisition furthers Accenture's growth strategy and focused investments in Italy, coming three months after the acquisitions of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

