Romania's OMV Petrom has launched an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender for the Theia solar project, which it acquired from Danish developer Jantzen Renewables in July 2023. OMV Petrom, a majority-owned Romanian oil and gas supplier, has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for the deployment of a 710 MW solar project in Babaita, Romania. The plant will consist of three different facilities with capacities of 242 MW, 219 MW, and 247 MW. Development of the project is expected to take around two years and will include the construction of three 33 kW substations. Interested ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...