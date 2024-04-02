Jeffrey Delli Paoli Named Chief Operations Officer of Axis Global Logistics

Axis Global Logistics today named Jeffrey Delli Paoli as COO of Axis Global Logistics

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Axis Global Logistics announces that Jeffrey Delli Paoli has been named Chief Operations Officer effective immediately. Delli Paoli will lead operations at the 25-year-old global 3PL headquartered in Piscataway New Jersey. With over 40 years of experience in the logistics industry, Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Axis team.

Jeffrey Delli Paoli

We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the next chapter of Axis Global Logistics. His proven track record of operational leadership and transforming businesses into highly profitable entities speaks volumes about his capabilities. Jeff's expertise will undoubtedly drive our operational excellence to new heights, positioning Axis Global Logistics for sustained success in the ever-evolving market," said Jason Bergman, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Global Logistics.

"As I step into my role at Axis Global Logistics, I am energized by the prospects of fostering a culture rooted in communication, collaboration, and strategic planning. By maximizing resources and streamlining operations, we will pave the path for sustainable growth and success. I am excited to witness transformation and attract top talent to drive our collective vision forward," said Jeffrey Delli Paoli.

About Jeffrey Delli Paoli

Beginning his career as a dock worker for Consolidated Freightways, Jeff swiftly ascended the ranks, driving transformational change at the highest echelons of operations. While at DICOM, Jeff served as Vice President of Operations, driving the company to exponential growth, and propelling the business to become the largest market in the northeast U.S. for DSP within just a year and a half.

Jeff's passion lies in understanding the intricacies of human behavior and its impact on organizational success. He prides himself on his mentoring and networking abilities, recognizing the crucial role of understanding people and hierarchy in effective leadership. With a keen focus on individual responsibilities and maximizing ROI to enhance EBIT margins, Jeff brings a strategic approach to his role as Chief Operations Officer at Axis Global Logistics.

About Axis Global

Axis Global Logistics is the provider of mission-critical supply chain management solutions and end-to-end services for marquee clients in the luxury retail, aviation, life sciences, professional services and other high-touch, high-demand end markets requiring time-sensitive performance and precise execution. Axis serves as a single point of contact for the design, planning and implementation of managed services across North America.

