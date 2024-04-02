Big Tree Carbon Inc.: Big Tree Announces $300,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") (TSXV:BIGT) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $300,000 to provide the Company with working capital.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 per common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share until one (1) years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.075.

Eligible finders will be entitled to receive a commission of 7% cash and broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") equal to 8% of the number of WC Units sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a common share at $0.05 for one (1) year from closing.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the above-referenced private placement will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is an indigenous-led publicly-traded natural asset resource company focused on developing Biodiversity Stewardship projects, based in Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Big Tree Carbon Inc.

Christopher Angeconeb

President and C.E.O.

(807) 737-5353

christopherangeconeb@gmail.com

Ian Brodie-Brown

Director of Business Development

(416) 844-9969

bigtree007@icloud.com

