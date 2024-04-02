Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce that company management will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference from April 16 to 17, 2024.

Event: 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date: April 16-17, 2024

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Medexus Presentation: Wednesday, April 17 at 1:30 PM Eastern time

Ken d'Entremont, Medexus's Chief Executive Officer, and Marcel Konrad, Medexus's Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation on April 17, 2024 at 1:30 PM Eastern time and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A live and recorded webcast of the Medexus presentation will be available on the Investors-News & Events section of Medexus's corporate website or at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton9/mdp.to/3096792

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contacts

Ken d'Entremont | CEO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 905-676-0003 | Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad | CFO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 312-548-3139 | Email: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Victoria Rutherford | Adelaide Capital

Tel: 480-625-5772 | Email: victoria@adcap.ca

Forward-Looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, also known and/or referred to as "forward looking information" or "forward-looking statements". The words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "will", "plans", "potential", and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that, although the assumptions are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties mean that actual results could differ, and could differ materially, from the expectations contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

