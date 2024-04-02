New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - CN Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) ("the Company"), is excited to announce its CEO, Steven Berman, recently sat down for an interview with SmallCaps Daily. During the interview, Berman highlighted the Company's innovative technologies in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues. He emphasized the broad applications of these products across various industries, including food and beverage production, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and environmental protection. He further highlighted CN Energy Group's commitment to sustainability and profitability, offering investors a compelling opportunity in the evolving landscape of clean energy and waste management.

With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, the Company has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into a valuable product and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental, and ecological benefits. The Company's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises.

