The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Announces New Private Placement and Signs Memo of Understanding for Equity Investment and Credit Facility

CHICAGO, IL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / The Planting Hope Compan y Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with a US-based investment fund (the "Fund") to secure up to $7M USD (~$9.5M CAD) in financing.

Subject to the completion of due diligence, the receipt of all required regulatory, third party and other approvals, and satisfaction of certain other conditions, the Fund has agreed to act as lead investor together with other US based investors to provide $2M USD ($2.7M CAD) in equity capital through participation in the Offering (as defined below) and $5M US ($6.75M CAD) in debt financing (the "Debt Financing"). The Debt Financing is expected to consist of a $5M US revolving credit facility for a period of 24 months on terms to be finalized between the Company and the Fund.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the Fund has more than $1.25B in assets under management and more than $700M in available uncommitted capital.

Additionally, due to increased demand and the participation of the Fund and other US based investors, the Company is also pleased to clarify that, further to its press releases dated March 22, 2024, February 9, 2024 and January 19, 2024, it did not proceed with and has cancelled its previously announced private placement and the Company is pleased to announce that it is instead conducting a new private placement of units of the Company ("Units") to comprise up to an aggregate of 80,000,000 Units at a price per Unit of $0.10 CAD for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8M CAD (~$5.9M US) (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall consist of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (each, a "SVS") and one subordinate voting share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional subordinate voting share at an exercise price of C$0.15 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

"Our management team and board of directors are pleased to bring this new financing opportunity to The Planting Hope Company," said Julia Stamberger, co-founder and CEO, The Planting Hope Company. "We believe that this new infusion of capital positions Planting Hope to grow profitably in its key target channels, including Foodservice, taking advantage of demand to scale inventory and operations, and to perfect some breakthrough product innovation that Foodservice channel customers have requested."

The net proceeds raised from the Offering and Debt Financing will be used primarily to support inventory purchases and business expansion (as further set out below), and for general working capital. The Company may pay finder's, loan bonus or other fees on the Offering and Debt Financing in accordance with applicable laws and the policies of the TSXV.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of six months from the date of issuance.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The Fund is in the process of completing its due diligence after which it may move forward with the definitive agreement and funding the Offering.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches. Books will close the earlier of full subscription to the offering or April 30, 2024.



Subject to the completion of the Offering and Debt Financing, the Company expects the newly available capital to facilitate:

- Inventory replenishment and fulfillment of purchase orders and demand;

- Finalization of product innovation requested by key Foodservice development customers; and

- Initiation of international strategy, including expansion in Asian markets.



The Company is also pleased to announce that Julia Stamberger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium hosted by Gabelli Funds, LLC on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Harvard Club in New York City. Registration for the symposium is available here.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is reimagining and reinventing food today so that our planet can feed 10 billion people tomorrow. A Foodtech-driven company at the forefront of sustainable consumer food and beverage evolution, Planting Hope transforms nutrient-dense, widely cultivated crops into innovative, nutrient-rich products that reimagine pantry staples in the largest, fastest growing global food categories.

Our award-winning breakthrough brands, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High-Protein Veggie Rice, and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, are not only disrupting global markets but also significantly reducing environmental footprints. Available across the US and Canada in grocery retailers (Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets), through foodservice operators (CAVA Mediterranean restaurants - NYSE: CAVA), and e- commerce and alternative retail channels (Amazon, QVC), our products blend culinary innovation with advanced technology, offering breakthrough products with wide moats. Our products are poised to disrupt global food and beverage categories, make a positive impact on the world, and provide investors with valuable opportunities in the growing sustainable food market.

This is the food that Gen Z is demanding and that Gen Alpha will grow up with: this is the future of food.

Explore more at plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Planting Hope product sales and distribution opportunities, please contact James Curley, EVP of Sales, at james@plantinghopecompany.com.

