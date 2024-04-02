Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984
Tradegate
02.04.24
13:21 Uhr
24,640 Euro
+0,240
+0,98 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.04.2024 | 14:00
Valmet Oyj: Valmet's change negotiations completed in Services and Paper business lines, EMEA area organization and corporate functions

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 2, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet announced on February 15, 2024, the start of change negotiations in certain parts of Services and Paper business lines, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) area organization and corporate functions. These negotiations included a plan to consider measures aimed at improving the profitability and competitiveness of the business operations, as well as adapting to the changing market situation.

The change negotiations have now been completed, and as a result 60 roles in Finland and 49 roles in Sweden will be reduced. Additionally, there will be temporary lay-offs with maximum length of 90 days in the Paper business line in Finland.

Valmet supports the re-deployment of the laid-off persons in both countries.

Valmet employs approximately 6,900 people in Finland and 1,800 in Sweden.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-change-negotiations-completed-in-services-and-paper-business-lines--emea-area-organization-,c3955086

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-change-negotiations-completed-in-services-and-paper-business-lines-emea-area-organization-and-corporate-functions-302105738.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
