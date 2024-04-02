Received and PayEm Launch a First-in-Market Partnership Commission Solution to Transform B2B Collaboration

Revolutionizing the management of B2B partnerships, this first-in-market solution combines advanced billing automation with seamless accounts payable integration for unparalleled partnership control and visibility.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / In a first-of-its-kind move to revolutionize how B2B partnerships are managed, Received and PayEm have announced a first-in-market partnership commission solution. This innovative collaboration addresses the technology landscape's increasing complexity and competitive nature, where effective partner distribution channels are crucial for rapid market penetration and expansion.

Driven by competitive pressures and a push for capital efficiency, today's B2B companies seek to activate partner distribution channels earlier. Traditional partnership commercial structures, including referral and reseller agreements, are becoming more complex and variable. This growing complexity creates operational burdens, leading to payment delays and hurting partner relationships. In addition, a lack of data visibility hampers teams from effectively analyzing partnership performance for strategic growth.

These emerging challenges require a more sophisticated approach to contract management, pricing, and commission payments, making the need for such a solution more apparent than ever.

Received, a leading B2B billing and revenue management platform, has teamed up with PayEm, an expense management platform renowned for its procurement and AP capabilities, to create a seamless end-to-end solution for modern B2B partnerships. This collaboration brings together Received's expertise in complex pricing, revenue management, and B2B contract automation with PayEm's state-of-the-art procurement and accounts payable services, offering a comprehensive toolset for modern partnership teams.

Key Features of the Partnership Solution Include:

Customizable partner contracts catering to any complexity, size, and type.

Bespoke partner compensation structures, including flat rate, revenue share, percentage-based, usage-based, or hybrid models.

Automated reseller and referral commission payouts, invoicing, and payment collection.

Full automation of cash reconciliation and revenue recognition across ERP and accounting systems.

Centralized tracking and analysis of all partnership data.

Create bills automatically.

Embedded bank transfers: ACH, Wire, Cross-Border payments.

Global payments to over 200 countries in 145 + currencies.

Roi Ben Daniel, CEO of Received, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "Partnerships can significantly enhance growth. However, when contracts and trigger events are not automated, it hinders growth. An overhead of manual reconciliation can cause revenue leakage and even kill partnerships. The goal of our collaboration with PayEm is to enable Partnerships to live to their fullest potential."

Itamar Jobani, CEO of PayEm, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. He stated, "In today's fast-paced and interconnected business environment, the ability to streamline and automate partnership management processes is not just a convenience-it's a necessity. Our collaboration with Received is a testament to our commitment to innovation and efficiency. By combining our strengths, we're not just simplifying operations; we're unlocking new opportunities for growth and partnership success. This solution represents a significant leap forward in how businesses can manage and optimize their partner relationships, ensuring that they are both rewarding and sustainable."

About Received

Received is the first B2B Billing & Revenue management platform automating billing for all B2B revenue streams under one roof. Received is made for modern B2B finance teams managing custom contracts, complex pricing models, and multiple revenue streams, looking to streamline operations and accelerate growth.

With unparalleled system flexibility and usability, users can automate billing, cash reconciliation and revenue recognition for any revenue stream and pricing model.

Learn more about Received Partner Management or explore the full Received platform at www.received.ai.

About PayEm

PayEm revolutionizes spend management with a user-centric approach. The platform offers customized employee request forms, dynamic approval workflows, budget control for informed decision-making, and AI-powered invoice processing, simplifying finances and promoting accountability.

Visit PayEm at www.payem.co

