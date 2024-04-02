Vidatak, LLC: VidaTalk Launches 'Unsilence Healthcare' Campaign at the Beryl Institute's 2024 ELEVATE PX Conference

Company announces addition of 5 new languages and "I want an interpreter" button to its speech-and-language-access App for patients and providers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / VidaTalk, the world's leading speech-and-language access platform for healthcare, will unveil its Unsilence Healthcare campaign at The Beryl Institute's upcoming ELEVATE PX conference, where it will be demonstrating two game-changing updates to its application: the integration of five additional languages to its robust repertoire, and the option for patients who don't speak English to, for the first time anywhere in the world, request an interpreter.

VidaTalk Logo

VidaTalk's latest application update introduces support for Swahili, Hebrew, Kurdish (northern), Kurdish (central) and Albanian, bringing the total number of languages supported to 45. The update also includes the addition of a patient "I want an interpreter" button, empowering Limited English Proficiency (LEP) patients by removing the gatekeeper effect too often standing in the way of equitable care.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), nearly 25 million people in the United States (8.6 percent) are defined as LEP - meaning, they speak English less than "very well" - and research shows that the root causes of patient safety events for LEP patients are related to communication problems and the lack of use of qualified medical interpreters.

"Anytime a patient cannot be understood by their provider, the health system pays a price," said VidaTalk Founder and CEO Lance Patak, M.D. "The real question is, how much is silence costing health systems today?"

The update demonstrates VidaTalk's commitment to breaking down language barriers and fostering meaningful connections throughout healthcare systems. With this expansion, users can seamlessly communicate and connect with one another irrespective of linguistic backgrounds, opening up possibilities for setting higher standards for inclusivity, health equity and belonging.

VidaTalk's dedication to inclusivity is reflected in its continuous efforts to make communication more accessible to a wider audience. Starting out as an application to help intubated or trached patients avoid the terrifying nightmare of being forced to endure their critical illness being misunderstood and in silence, VidaTalk gave patients a voice and further validated their right to communicate. As VidaTalk expanded its language profiles, it added integration with interpreter services and talk-to-text, text-to-speech and text-to-translate, making it the most comprehensive speech-and-language-access tool available for hospitals today.

"We believe these application updates are a significant step toward our vision of creating a truly global communication platform and represent the ultimate patient experience enrichment for the most vulnerable of patient populations whose health disparities are widening despite interpreter services being in every hospital," said VidaTalk Chief Experience Officer Lisa Spencer. "This expansion aligns with our commitment to fostering a greater sense of belonging and control for patients who otherwise would rely on providers to give them permission to speak. By empowering more frequent and meaningful connections between patients with speech and language barriers and their providers, VidaTalk helps health systems build trust. We believe that effective communication is the cornerstone of patient safety and quality care, and this update brings us one step closer to helping health systems achieve that more easily."

VidaTalk envisions a future where every patient with a communication impairment or language barrier can connect deeply with their healthcare providers with a simple, accessible solution that:

Ensures patients feel understood and respected by promptly identifying their communication needs, whether it's arranging a translator or addressing simple bedside requests.

Enhances patient satisfaction and builds trust in the healthcare system by ensuring every individual is understood and valued and avoiding higher risks of adverse events due to misunderstandings.

Deploys across the entire organization in minutes, delivering universal speech and language access instantly.

VidaTalk will be exhibiting at The Beryl Institute's 2024 ELEVATE PX Global Patient Experience Event in Denver, Colorado, April 3-5. Visit Booth #6 to learn more about the true cost of silence for patients and health systems and what VidaTalk is doing to Unsilence Healthcare.

Watch our explainer video or contact Lisa Spencer at lisa@vidatalk.com for a demo.

About VidaTalk

VidaTalk is the only all-in-one speech-and-language access application to empower patients and providers to communicate effortlessly across different languages and speech barriers. An intuitive patient communication app for AAC and LEP patients, VidaTalk facilitates instant communication in 45 languages via touchscreens, typing, or finger drawing; helping health systems reduce miscommunications, enhance patient care, and foster trust and satisfaction. Visit VidaTalk.com to learn more about our vision of a world where every patient, regardless of language spoken or speech impairment, can express their needs and concerns instantly.

