David's Bridal Launches First-Ever All Digital Bridal Fashion Week on TikTok, Debuts Fall 2024 Collection Through Innovative Partnership With Love is Blind Star, Jessica Vestal

David's Bridal turns TikTok into its runway, reinventing Bridal Fashion Week as it meets Millennial and Gen Z brides on their preferred platform.

Love is Blind fan-favorite, Jessica Vestal, is proud to partner with David's Bridal to show modern styles and current trends accessible straight from social media.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced its Fall 2024 collection via an all-digital strategy on TikTok, as part of Bridal Fashion Week. In a first-of-its-kind reveal, Jessica Vestal, beloved star of Love is Blind's season six, unveiled the collection on TikTok. While fans did not have the opportunity to see her in a wedding dress on the hit show, they can now see her in an entire collection of dresses. Through this unique approach, brides can pre-order the new styles directly from the David's Bridal website and make their bridal dreams come true after exploring the newest styles on TikTok.









"While we traditionally host a runway show to reveal our Fall 2024 collection, we are taking a unique approach this year," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology, and Finance at David's Bridal. "We've seen tremendous engagement by our Gen Z and Millennial brides and bridesmaids on platforms like TikTok, and we knew there was no better way to show off our newest collection. Showcasing these dresses on Jessica is a fun way to connect with her fans and show off some of her favorite styles."

"Partnering with David's Bridal has been so much fun," said Jessica Vestal. "I've loved working with their team to share this latest collection in such a unique way. I had a great time playing dress up with this shoot - especially in my favorite Oleg Cassini styles. And I'm excited to be bringing our collective audiences together through this partnership."

The Fall 2024 collection is now available for pre-order online - for the first time ever - and is full of modern styles and current trends to suit every bride. From elegant train detailing to figure-flattering corsetry, there is a dress for everyone - and each and every bride has access to the collection, right from her phone.

To learn more, visit davidsbridal.com, @davidsbridal and @jess.ves2 on TikTok, and @davidsbridal and @jess.ves on Instagram.

