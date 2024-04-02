Versapay Appoints Gaby Kozakov as Chief Technology Officer

Kozakov will spearhead cutting-edge technology to scale customer solutions and business innovation at Versapay

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Versapay , the leading Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite, today announced that Gaby Kozakov has been appointed as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kozakov will be responsible for leveraging innovative technology to build solutions that help scale and evolve Versapay's offerings to meet the demands of our customers and the ever-changing office of the CFO in today's digital era.

"The addition of Gaby to our executive team fortifies our position to accelerate helping our customers do more with less," said Carey O'Connor Kolaja , Versapay's CEO. "He is a proven technology leader with a history of transforming growth companies and creating business value for diverse customer bases. Gaby's technical expertise and ability to be a culture carrier and change agent will provide tremendous momentum to our team. He is well positioned to lead us into this next chapter of our growth and innovation in the rapidly changing fintech space."

With more than 25 years of experience at the forefront of technological advancement, Kozakov brings deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to Versapay. In his previous roles, Kozakov also consistently covered areas like modern full-stack and native mobile development, deep learning-based computer vision, and development operations.

Notably, Kozakov served as the Vice President of Research and Development at Revuze. Prior to that, Kozakov held leadership positions at several tech-forward organizations, including Chief Technology Officer at AU10TIX, Vice President at Trax Retail, and R&D Director at Amdocs.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at Versapay," said Gaby Kozakov . "I'm looking forward to working with the talented engineers and product team members to drive meaningful innovation for Versapay and its customers as we lead the way in accounts receivable automation."

Kozakov holds a B.A. degree in Computer Science from Open University of Israel. While working at Comverse, Gaby graduated Comverse's Global Leadership Program (GLP) and Comverse's Business Training at LAHAV (Tel-Aviv University).

About?Versapay

For growing businesses that need to accomplish more with less, Versapay's Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite simplifies the invoice-to-cash process by automating invoicing, facilitating B2B payments, and streamlining cash application with AI. Versapay integrates natively with top ERPs, while allowing businesses to collect with a self-serve payment portal and collaborate with customers and teammates to resolve what automation alone can't. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay's employee base spans the U.S. and Canada with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and processes $170B+ in payments volume annually.

