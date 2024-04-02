Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) announces the naming of Greg Praver as the company's new COO.

The company is taking a bold step in naming a COO who represents a new generation, is committed to advancing shareholder interests, and has displayed a progressive, enthusiastic, and aggressive style in his tenure with Atacama Resources to accelerate its current and future drilling initiatives.

Dan Finch, who partnered with Glenn Grant as COO in 2015 to transform Atacama Resources from a private corporation to an OTC Markets Pink public company, has retired. Dan is proud of what has been accomplished in the last eight years but has indicated that it is time for the company to bring in new talent with new energy. He has agreed to be available to advise during the transition.

CEO Glenn Grant adds, "This is an important step in the company's succession plan. Greg is a great fit with Atacama's plan for the future. From his time as an early investor and later working within the company, he has proven to be a significant contributor, expanded the recognition of Atacama in the marketplace, and an effective communicator with shareholders. I am very confident and pleased to announce his promotion to COO."

When asked to comment on his new role, Greg responded, "This is a rare and exciting opportunity to join forces with a company that has acquired significant mining claims in both gold and valuable minerals needed for the expanding EV industry. Mining experts in the greater Kirkland Lake area agree that the company has properties worthy of further development. Scheduled to drill and assay gold claims in Tannahill and Atacama 3, and lithium claims in both Ontario and Quebec, Atacama will have a busy and productive year! I am driven to ensure that Atacama continues its aggressive mining claim development program in 2024 and beyond."

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, COO, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com. Or Glenn Grant, CEO, at ggrant@acrlintl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203843

SOURCE: Atacama Resources International Inc.