Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is the proud producer of Nevada's top-selling vape brand, City Trees and operates Oasis, one of Las Vegas' top dispensaries. CLS is thrilled to announce its latest market expansion into New York's burgeoning recreational cannabis market. This marks City Trees' second market entry outside of Nevada, following a successful launch in New Mexico earlier this year.

City Trees COO Joseph Ramalho has embraced an innovative asset-light licensing strategy to facilitate the company's expansion. This approach, first utilized in New Mexico, has now paved the way for City Trees to bring its top-quality cannabis vape products to the New York market. The New York expansion is in partnership with AUCP License-holders Basin Mixtures, one of the state's first licensed manufacturers- and the only operating processor in Brooklyn, making City Trees the first true 'Made In Brooklyn' cannabis product for New York's recreational market.

City Trees is launching in New York with three of its fan favorite signature blends: Blue Dream, Fruity Pebbles, and Mango Haze. With sales of over 1 Million carts a month in Nevada, City Trees is confident these flavors will be top performers in NY. Initially offered in 1 gram 510 cartridges covering the Indica, Sativa and Hybrid profiles, City Trees will add additional products over the next few months as the market expands.

"There's something about NYC and the City Trees brand that just seemed to fit…" noted Joseph Ramalho, COO of CLS Holdings. "New York's regulated cannabis market is still in its early stages, offering us the chance to grow and evolve in what promises to be one of the world's largest recreational cannabis markets."

City Trees in New York

To celebrate the brand launch in NYC, City Trees is co-sponsoring an incredible 'Independent Hip Hop Artist Showcase' on April 4th at the THC NYC Museum in Soho. With over 30 artists dropping songs on 5 floors, including new music from Wu Tang's Shyheim in honor of the 30th anniversary of his first album, this promises to be the NYC Hip Hop event of the year.

THC NYC Museum in Soho

CLS Holdings, City Trees is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative cannabis products to New York consumers. The New York industry is still getting started and City Trees looks forward to growing in what promises to be an exciting, vibrant marketplace.

For more information about City Trees and their products, please visit citytrees.com.





About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLS) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. CLS's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation, and consulting services.

About City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, including cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada, New Mexico, and New York.

Forward-Looking Statements

