Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI stocks, issues a snapshot for the future of the AI cloud market featuring Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV: KSUM) (FSE: 1R60) (WKN: A3ESVQ), a company aiming to be a pure-play pubco operator of AI specialized computing infrastructure.

According to AnalyticsInsight, "The dawn of the digital era has ushered in unprecedented advancements, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as the cornerstone of innovation across industries. Among the myriad applications of AI, the integration of AI into cloud computing has proven to be a game-changer, giving rise to the Cloud AI market. The Cloud AI market size was valued at US$60.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$270.94 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 35.15% over the forecast period."

Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV: KSUM) (FSE: 1R60) (WKN: A3ESVQ) just announced it has entered into a loan agreement with Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., with respect to a loan for a principal amount of $3,700,000 to purchase 10 Nvidia H100 HGX GPU servers capable of leasing 700,000 compute hours.

From the news: Cedarcross' mission is to democratize access to high-performance AI computing. Cedarcross offers access to the world's fastest AI servers, heralding a new era of technological advancement. By offering access to the world's fastest AI servers, powered by Nvidia's H100 HGX GPUs, Cedarcross empowers enterprises with computing capabilities, exceeding 700,000 hours, with plans to increase its computing capabilities in the future.

Through a strategic hosting relationship with a leading North American data center provider boasting an extensive network of over 40+ facilities across key markets, Cedarcross ensures seamless connectivity and reliability. This partnership fortifies Cedarcross's infrastructure with essential features such as fiber optic connectivity, UPS backup, and localized computing capabilities.

From the news: Cedarcross's strategic approach to leasing compute resources to enterprises clients demonstrates a clear pathway to significant revenue growth. By facilitating the training of AI workloads, Cedarcross not only plans to generate cash flows but also scales its hardware infrastructure fleet to meet evolving market demand for compute. Leveraging its industry-leading partners, Cedarcross is poised to drive streamlined growth and innovation in the AI sector.

In consideration of the Loan, Alset's management and Board of Directors reviewed similar transactions in the AI sector, including Magnetar Capital's and Blackstone's $2.3B debt facility to CoreWeave in 2023, secured by Nvidia chips.

"The strategic alliance and loan between Alset and Cedarcross signifies our commitment to fostering innovation in the AI sector," said Morgan Good, CEO of Alset. "By providing Cedarcross with the necessary financial support, we aim to facilitate the growth of cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to revolutionize a multitude of industries."

"The strategic loan from Alset will enable Cedarcross to expand its infrastructure and fulfill the increasing demand for high-performance AI computing," said Jason Hawkins, CEO of Cedarcross. "With this capital infusion, we are well-positioned to continue our mission of democratizing access to advanced AI technologies and driving innovation across a multitude sectors."

The Company has a 49% ownership stake in Cedarcross and is a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As such, the Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101.

In mid-March, SAP SE and AI leader Nvidia announced a partnership expansion focused on accelerating enterprise customers' ability to harness the transformative power of data and generative AI across SAP's portfolio of cloud solutions and applications.

From the news: The collaborating to build and deliver SAP Business AI, including scalable, business-specific generative AI capabilities inside the Joule® copilot from SAP and across SAP's portfolio of cloud solutions and applications - all of which are underpinned by the SAP generative AI hub. The generative AI hub facilitates relevant, reliable and responsible business AI and provides instant access to a broad range of large language models (LLMs).

From the news: As part of SAP's ongoing initiative to build generative AI directly into the applications that power the world's businesses, the partnership aims to help customers adopt generative AI capabilities at scale across their organizations. SAP will use Nvidia's generative AI foundry service to fine-tune LLMs for domain-specific scenarios and deploy applications with new Nvidia NIM microservices. SAP and Nvidia plan to make the new integrated capabilities available by the end of 2024.

"Enterprise customers want to leverage state-of-the-art technology that delivers real business value," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Strategic technology partnerships, like the one between SAP and Nvidia, are at the core of our strategy to invest in technology that maximizes the potential and opportunity of AI for business. Nvidia's expertise in delivering AI capabilities at scale will help SAP accelerate the pace of transformation and better serve our customers in the cloud."

Supermicro, Inc., a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, just announced its latest portfolio to accelerate the deployment of generative AI. The Supermicro SuperCluster solutions provide foundational building blocks for the present and the future of large language model (LLM) infrastructure.

From the news: The three powerful Supermicro SuperCluster solutions are now available for generative AI workloads. The 4U liquid-cooled systems or 8U air-cooled systems are purpose-built and designed for powerful LLM training performance, as well as large batch size and high-volume LLM inference. A third SuperCluster, with 1U air-cooled Supermicro Nvidia MGX systems, is optimized for cloud-scale inference.

"In the era of AI, the unit of compute is now measured by clusters, not just the number of servers, and with our expanded global manufacturing capacity of 5,000 racks/month, we can deliver complete generative AI clusters to our customers faster than ever before," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "A 64-node cluster enables 512 Nvidia HGX H200 GPUs with 72TB of HBM3e through a couple of our scalable cluster building blocks with 400Gb/s Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking. Supermicro's SuperCluster solutions combined with Nvidia AI Enterprise software are ideal for enterprise and cloud infrastructures to train today's LLMs with up to trillions of parameters. The interconnected GPUs, CPUs, memory, storage, and networking, when deployed across multiple nodes in racks, construct the foundation of today's AI. Supermicro's SuperCluster solutions provide foundational building blocks for rapidly evolving generative AI and LLMs."

VERSES AI Inc., a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems announced in March that Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain digital transformation has joined the Genius Beta program.

"Blue Yonder was one of the earliest partners to align with the VERSES vision so it's a natural progression to expand the relationship from using our Wayfinder solution into the Genius beta," said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES. "By leveraging Genius, Blue Yonder will be the first supply chain company to access advanced intelligent automation capabilities."

Blue Yonder intends to implement Genius to better unify its expansive enterprise data into a common knowledge model on which to interrogate, simulate and automate optimal decision-making and workflows within warehouses and distribution centers.

Genius is a natural computing system modeled after a scientific breakthrough in understanding biological intelligence. Conventional artificial intelligence (AI) models excel at pattern recognition and reconstruction as a result of being trained on enormous data sets, and once trained are static. Conversely, Genius generates intelligent agents with substantially less training data that can learn, plan, and adapt autonomously in real time.

While AI has been a driving force for Blue Yonder, the company recognizes that adaptive intelligence is a key factor in helping its customers succeed. Blue Yonder's participation in the Genius Beta program signals the company's ongoing commitment to market leadership and innovation.

Valuates Reports says. "Using cloud-based AI to its full potential has become essential in the enterprise evolution environment, changing the way firms function. Cost savings, which are a result of AI being used in cloud computing, are one of these benefits that stand out for efficiency."

For investors looking at the future potential of AI, no one can say you have your head in the 'clouds' if you bet on Nvidia. Now the hunt is on for what's next.

